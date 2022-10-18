With a little under the month until the start of the regular season, Belmont star Destinee Wells is already making waves nationally. On Monday, the junior was named to the 2022-23 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch list, which is handed out annually to the best point guard in the nation.
Wells was one of 20 players across Division I to be named to the list and one of just three from mid-majors alongside College of Charleston's Jenna Annecchiarico and Yale's Jenna Clark.
Last season, Wells led Belmont to a 12-seed over 5-seed upset in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row as they defeated Oregon 73-70 in double overtime. They nearly advanced to the Sweet 16, falling just short to 4-seed Tennessee in Knoxville 70-67.
En route to earning All-OVC First Team honors for the second straight year, Wells averaged team-highs with 16.7 points and 4.5 assists to go along with 3.6 rebounds.
Her performance earned her the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Player of the Year honor. She has also won each of the past two OVC Tournament MVP awards.
This season, Belmont will make their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference after making the leap from the OVC alongside fellow conference heavyweight Murray State.
