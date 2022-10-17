Several local schools competed in the Division II-A and Division II-AA quarterfinal rounds on Saturday to earn a spot in the state championship semifinals for each division.
Battle Ground Academy (34-4), the defending state champions, advanced to the DII-A state final four for the third season in a row with a 3-2 win over Nashville Christian.
Goodpasture (32-4) and MTCS (33-10) also advanced to the final four with 3-0 sweeps of St. George's and Silverdale, respectively.
In the DII-AA quarterfinals, local schools lost three of the four matchups over the weekend with Ensworth (17-14) being the only one to advance.
The Tigers took down St. Agnes 3-2 by winning the final three sets 25-23, 32-20, 15-11 after losing the first two.
Harpeth Hall (16-8), Brentwood Academy (13-9), and Father Ryan (16-7) were all swept by Baylor, Knoxville Catholic, and Briarcrest, respectively.
BGA and MTCS will face off at 9:30 on Tuesday morning at MTCS, while Ensworth will take on Baylor at 3:30 at MTCS on Tuesday afternoon.
