The TSSAA golf state tournaments kicked off on Monday with the Class A and the Division II-A teams competing for the crown. Both tournaments concluded on Tuesday with several local teams placing, including a pair of individual titles from BGA Wildcats.
Battle Ground Academy senior Bella Bugg earned the DII-A girls individual state championship on Tuesday, finishing at even-par with a total score of 140 after two days of competition.
Bugg, a Franklin native, finished two strokes ahead of second place. University School of Nashville's Katherine Vaughn placed seventh (+14).
As a team, BGA finished second overall (+19, 299) behind Providence Christian. Jackie Henderson compiled the team's second-best score, finishing in a tie for 11th (+19, 159).
In the boys DII-A outing, BGA senior Eliot Brashear won a two-way playoff over CAK's Cooper Russell to win the state championship.
Brashear, a Brentwood native, finished the two days of competition with three-over par with +147 total.
BGA finished as the runner-up in the team standings placed behind CAK. The Wildcats (+43, 619) other top placers were Harry Brown (+7, 151) in a tie for sixth and Leo Froio (+13, 157) in a tie for 13th.
FRA's William Webb (+9, 153) took 10th.
In the boys Class A competition, Merrol Hyde's Porssche Bryant and Austin Schreiner tied for 17th at +15, 159.
In the Class A girls tournament, White House placed ninth (+133), while Merrol Hyde's Katelyn Dehart (+38, 178) claimed 18th individually.
The golf state tournaments will continue on Thursday and Friday with the Class AA and the Division II-AA competitions.
