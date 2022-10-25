Monday was the deadline for schools to announce to the TSSAA if they intended to move up a classification for the 2023-2025 classification cycle, and several local football programs announced moves up the divisional ladder.
Joining Lipscomb Academy in Division II-AA to Division II-AAA will be Brentwood Academy and Ensworth, where the two schools have resided despite their enrollment numbers.
While the reported fall enrollments of Lipscomb Academy, Brentwood Academy, and Ensworth, 479, 466, and 469, respectively, are on the high end for a DII-AA school, those figures are still under the DII-AAA range of 531 or more.
The division will now be made up of 11 schools in total including previous members Briarcrest, Baylor, Father Ryan, Memphis University, Montgomery Bell Academy, McCallie and Christian Brothers.
Other Nashville-area teams to make a classification jump include Whites Creek and Pearl-Cohn from 3A to 4A and Dickson County from 5A to 6A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.