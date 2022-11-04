The TSSAA cross country state championships took place on Thursday and Friday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, and several local performers came away as champions.
In the boys Division II-AA race, Brentwood Academy junior Luke Thompson finally took home the top prize after second-place finishes in each of the last two seasons. He finished with a time of 15:16.09 in the 5K.
In the girls Class AAA race, Williamson County schools dominated, placing six in the top 10 including individual winner Claire Stegall. After winning multiple titles at the state track championship in the spring, the sophomore won with a time of 17:52.04.
The Brentwood girls cross country squad also earned the team title in Class AAA with 41 points thanks to a third-place finish from sophomore Rachel Haws (18:41.28), fifth-place finish from sophomore Lydia Cromwell (18:56.29), 10th-place mark from freshman Lauren Banovac (19:08.94).
In girls Division II-AA, Harpeth Hall senior Bella Guillamondegui led her team to first place and won an individual title with a time of 17:54.68, nearly a full minute faster than second place.
As a team, Harpeth Hall totaled 51 points with sophomores Annamar Bacchetta (19:21.61) and Lily Bowen (19:36.90) taking fifth and seventh, respectively.
Other Nashville-area teams and individuals to take home state trophies include:
- Donelson Christian Academy senior Drew Johnson (16:19.47) DII-A
- University School of Nashville (52 points) DII-A
Here are the rest of the top performers from the Nashville area:
Boys Class A-AA:
- Ty Brown, Central Magnet, 10th
- Ben Clemence, Central Magnet, 12th
- Aiden Haack, Page, 14th
- Pete Douglas, Central Magnet, 18th
- Central Magnet, 2nd, Team
- Page, 11th, Team
- Merrol Hyde, 12th, Team
Boys Class AAA:
- Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood, 9th
- Robert Pautienus, Brentwood, 10th
- Ethan Lanning, Beech, 11th
- Asher Oates, Independence, 13th
- Jamison Stenzel, Beech, 15th
- Parker Harris, Franklin, 17th
- Beech, 2nd, Team
- Brentwood, 3rd, Team
- Station Camp, 5th, Team
- Green Hill, 6th, Team
- Independence, 7th, Team
Boys DII-A:
- Sammy Mohamed, Harding Academy, 2nd
- Austin Cason, USN, 3rd
- Ryder Ortner, USN, 6th
- Luke Troutt, Davidson Academy, 8th
- DCA, 3rd, Team
- BGA, 4th, Team
Boys DII-AA:
- Carter Johnson, BA, 5th
- Jack Radbill, CPA, 9th
- Brentwood Academy, 3rd, Team
- MBA, 5th, Team
- Father Ryan, 6th, Team
- Ensworth, 8th, Team
Girls Class A-AA:
- Sophia Boutros, Page, 3rd
- Gabrielle Boutros, Page, 5th
- Anna Kihlberg, Hume-Fogg, 11th
- Mikayla Morrell, Central Magnet, 13th
- Taylor Walker, Central Magnet, 14th
- Alyssa Andrea, Fairview, 21st
- Central Magnet, 2nd, Team
- Page, 4th, Team
- Hume-Fogg, 7th, Team
- Fairview, 10th, Team
Girls Class AAA:
- Larkin Johnson, Centennial, 2nd
- Brynn Balturshot, Station Camp, 7th
- Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood, 8th
- Olivia Gould, Beech, 11th
- Leila Hailey, Rockvale, 13th
- Rhys Ammon, Centennial, 17th
- Lola Baker, Brentwood, 18th
- Zaely Tilt, Beech, 19th
- Bella King, Stewarts Creek, 20th
- Beech, 2nd, Team
- Independence, 7th, Team
- Nolensville, 8th, Team
Girls DII-A:
- Auldyn Plant, USN, 3rd
- Abby Deering, FRA, 9th
- Laurel Phelps, BGA, 11th
Girls DII-AA:
- Father Ryan, 6th, Team
- Brentwood Academy, 9th, Team
- Pope Prep, 10th, Team
