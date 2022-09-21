The Christ Presbyterian Academy girls soccer team (7-5-1, 3-2-1) snapped Lipscomb Academy’s (8-2, 4-1) district unbeaten streak with a shutout 1-0 win Tuesday night to remain within striking distance of the Division II-AA playoffs.
“We have a brutal schedule facing Ravenwood, Station Camp, and a team from Maryland,” said CPA head coach Tom Gerlach. “Playing against quality sides shows us we can hang with them if we follow our plan and believe in ourselves.”
“It means we get to keep fighting for something that we all want so bad,” said CPA senior goalie Addie Grace Summers. “We played as one for the One and Only.”
“Coming up a division is hard and scary,” continued Summers. “These girls are disciplined, but that just makes us want to work 10 times as hard.”
CPA got on the board in the 17th minute when senior Ella Kate Bevins blasted a strike on a free kick after a common foul to give the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.
“EK (Ella Kate) normally plays our defensive center middle. One of the dads suggested she was a pain when she was a forward in middle school, so why don’t you give her a shot,” said Gerlach. “We moved her up, and she scored the goal. That is all we needed.
“She missed all of last year with hip surgery and played forward for five or six years,” continued Gerlach. “She has a good presence about her and is strong.”
“She is a beast all in all,” said Summers. “Her passion, drive, and determination is what makes her a great player, but also a great teammate. Her love of the game and love for others is truly inspiring. If I had been that goalkeeper, I would have felt sorry because there would have been no way to stop that.”
It was a back-and-forth contest in the second half with neither side able to capitalize on their opportunities.
Lipscomb Academy peppered the net throughout the second half, but goalie Addie Grace Summers and the CPA defense preserved the clean sheet to win 1-0.
“She has been training all offseason and senior MacKinlay Purdy, who is our other goalkeeper ,has been pushing her to be better,” said Gerlach. “McKinlay makes AG (Addie Grace) a better goalie and AG makes MacKinlay a better goalie. The save she made grabbing it out of the top corner and kissing the post was a phenomenal job in goal.”
“My back line is one of the greatest back lines I have ever seen,” said Summers. “Not only athleticism, but their communication and ability to pump me up make me determined to do my best. I one hundred percent could not do it without them.”
Lipscomb Academy will host Ensworth next Tuesday.
CPA will take on Page on the road next Monday.
“Page is really good, and this is the best team that they have had,” said Gerlach. “It will be a good match, and I think will prep us well for Father Ryan."
“We play so much better when we play free,” said Summers. “We play with joy. I hope we can do that next week, because it leads to victories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.