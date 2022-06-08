Athletic training company D1 Training has announced a new Spring Hill location, which is set to open on June 13.
The franchise now has four locations in Middle Tennessee, with facilities in Nashville, Franklin, and Hendersonville already operating.
The company, founded by former Tennessee Vols and Denver Broncos fullback Will Bartholomew, began as a small operation in Nashville following an injury that derailed his playing career. Now, D1 Training has more than 60 locations with more than 120 additional locations in development.
The membership-based fitness facility offers one-on-one coaching, group fitness boot camps, and family workouts, as well as professional and collegiate-specific training, all of which utilize athletic-based and scientific-backed practices.
The Spring Hill location will offer four age-based programs, including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18), and D1 Adult.
Former OrangeTwist CFO Gary Fischer will be the location's franchisee, while Fischer has hired trainer and former UT-Martin basketball player Dre Irarrazabal as the general manager.
The new location is hosting a grand opening on June 18. Neighbors and Spring Hill residents are invited to join for the celebration and to meet the Spring Hill D1 Training team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.