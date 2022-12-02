For the second year in a row, powerhouse Alcoa has denied the East Nashville Magnet Eagles in their quest for the program's first state championship trophy.
The Tornadoes (14-1) have now won eight consecutive Class 3A state championships, and 20 overall, after defeating East Nashville (12-3) in the title game on Friday in Chattanooga 45-26.
Despite the loss, head coach Jamaal Stewart, who began his tenure atop the program in 2020, has turned the Eagles into perennial contenders.
East Nashville led 13-7 at the 7:38 mark of the second quarter, but were outscored 38-13 the rest of the way.
Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford was named the game's MVP. He finished 8-13 with 163 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Mr. Football finalist Jordan Harris compiled 84 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. Luke Cannon caught all three of Lunsford's touchdowns.
East Nashville quarterback Zacc Beard was 10-17 for 108 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and added 49 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Running back Tre'Quan Waters rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
