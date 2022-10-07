The TSSAA golf state tournaments closed out on Friday as day two of the Class AA and Division II-AA action came to an end at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Several local teams competed on the links and finished with strong performances, including a pair team titles and an individual championship.
In the Division II-AA boys competition, Ensworth came away as the winners after compiling a total score of -4, 572. Brentwood Academy came in fourth at +21, 597.
However, an Eagle had the edge in the individual contest. Brentwood Academy freshman Blades Brown finished at 134, a whopping 10-under par to win the state title.
Ensworth's Tommy Frist took second at -7, 137. Other top local performers included Ensworth's Sam Johnson (E, 144), Ethan Stanford (+1, 145), and Lucas Herring (+3, 147) in ties for seventh, ninth, and 12th, and BA's Carter Graham (+5, 149) in a tie for 16th.
In the girls DII-AA competition, Ensworth won the state championship trophy with a final score of +17, 297. Lipscomb Academy came in third at +24, 304.
Three local players finished in the top five as Father Ryan's Reagan Robinson claimed second overall at +4, 144, Ensworth's Savannah Cherry (+9, 149) finished third, and Lipscomb Academy's Ava Bankston (+11, 151) placed fifth.
Other top area performers were Ensworth's Elle Evans and Lipscomb Academy's Jillian Bowman tied for sixth at +13, 153.
In the girls Class AA outing, Ravenwood placed second overall in the team standings with a total score of +30, 310. Murfreesboro Central came in eighth at +73, 353.
Franklin's Sophia DiPaolo, the defending state champion, was the top local finisher individually. She placed in a tie for fourth with a score of +10, 150.
Other top local performers included Dickson County's Gracie Herrington and Ravenwood's Hannah Walton tied for sixth (+11, 151), Ravenwood's Holly Hake (+19, 159) tied for 16th, Hume-Fogg's Rachel Waters (+20, 160) tied for 18th, Rockvale's Solia Mechling (+24, 164) tied for 20th, and Page's Brooke Bennett (+26, 166) tied for 23rd.
In the boys Class AA competition, Page finished just short of a state title, placing second overall with a +11, 587 score. Dickson County (+34, 610) and Rockvale (+88, 664) placed third and eighth.
In the individual standings, Dickson County's Jackson Herrington won the title at -6, 138. Greenbrier's Tyler Williamson was second at -2, 142.
Other top local performers included Ravenwood's Michael Hake and Page's Grant Clark tied for sixth (+1, 145), Page's Laird Williams (+4, 148) in 16th, Dickson County's Bo Kerr (+6, 150) tied for 17th, Brentwood's Jacob Purifoy and Sam Johnson (+7, 151) tied for 19th, and Page's Zack Chatman and Riverdale's Pongpanot Jeenakul (+8, 152) tied for 22nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.