Ben Sheppard at SLU
Courtesy of Belmont Athletics

Believe it or not, college basketball season is here. 

Before we know it, March Madness will be here. So instead of performing a late-February crash course on all the local squads, make sure to follow along at the Nashville Post and The News where we will be providing weekly coverage of Belmont, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, and Middle Tennessee throughout the season. 

We'll also check in on other programs throughout the state and local prospects at the next level across the country. This week, we're giving a rundown of everything you need to know about the Nashville-area teams heading into the 2022-23 season. 

But first, here is a list of this season's intra-Nashville-area matchups: 

  • Nov. 7 Tennessee State women vs Fisk
  • Nov. 7 Tennessee State men vs Fisk
  • Nov. 14 Belmont men at Lipscomb 
  • Nov. 14 Tennessee State women vs Trevecca 
  • Nov. 16 Belmont women at Middle Tennessee 
  • Dec. 3 Lipscomb women at Tennessee State
  • Dec. 5 Lipscomb men vs Trevecca 
  • Dec. 6 Belmont women at Lipscomb
  • Dec. 6 Belmont men vs Trevecca 
  • Dec. 10 Middle Tennessee men at Belmont 
  • Dec. 11 Lipscomb men at Tennessee State 
  • Dec. 18 Lipscomb women at Vanderbilt 

Belmont Women

Conference Ranking:

1st out of 12 in the Missouri Valley Conference (also receiving votes in the AP Top-25) 

Player to Watch:

Destinee Wells 

Impact Newcomer:

South Florida transfer and Brentwood Academy alum Sydni Harvey

Preseason Accolades:

Destinee Wells - Preseason MVC Player of the Year, Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List (nation's best point guard), Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watch List, Naismith Trophy Watch List (national player of the year) 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 13 vs No. 7 Louisville, Nov. 20 at No. 4 Iowa, Nov. 25-27 at Gulf Coast Showcase, Dec. 4 vs Georgia Tech, Dec. 17 at Georgia. 

Belmont Men

Conference Ranking:

6 out of 12 in the Missouri Valley Conference

Player to Watch:

Ben Sheppard 

Impact Newcomer:

Tennessee Tech transfer and Oakland alum Keishawn Davidson 

Preseason Accolades:

Ben Sheppard - ESPN MVC Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason All-Conference 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 7 vs Ohio, Nov. 11 at Furman, Nov. 18-21 at Paradise Jam, Dec. 18 at Chattanooga, Dec. 21 vs Samford 

Lipscomb Men

Conference Ranking:

6th out of 14 in the ASUN Conference 

Player to Watch:

Ahsan Asadullah 

Impact Newcomer:

Georgetown College transfer Derrin Boyd

Preseason Accolades:

Ahsan Asadullah - Preseason All-Conference 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 18 at Notre Dame, Nov. 23 at Chattanooga, Dec. 17 at No. 22 Michigan, Dec. 20 at Louisville

Lipscomb Women

Conference Ranking:

11th out of 14 in the ASUN Conference 

Player to Watch:

Jalyn Holcomb

Impact Newcomer:

Murray State transfer and Oakland alum Claira McGowan 

Preseason Accolades:

Jalyn Holcomb - Preseason Fan-Voted ASUN Player of the Year

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 7 at TCU, Nov. 18-20 at Bank of Hawaii Classic, Nov. 29 at Western Kentucky 

Vanderbilt Women

Conference Ranking:

14th out of 14 in the SEC

Player to Watch:

Sacha Washington 

Impact Newcomer:

Saint Louis transfer Ciaja Harbison 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 7 at Western Kentucky, Nov. 10 vs Samford, Nov. 20 vs Saint Joe's, Nov. 24-25 at Cancun Challenge

Vanderbilt Men

Conference Ranking:

12th out of 14 teams in the SEC

Player to Watch:

Jordan Wright 

Impact Newcomer:

UC-Davis transfer Ezra Manjon

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 7 vs Memphis, Nov. 23-24 at Wooden Legacy, Nov. 30 at VCU, Dec. 7 vs Pitt, Dec. 17 vs NC State

Tennessee State Women

Conference Ranking:

5th out of 10 in the Ohio Valley Conference 

Player to Watch:

Gia Adams 

Impact Newcomer:

Kansas transfer and East Nashville alum Erica Haynes-Overton 

Preseason Accolades:

Gia Adams - Preseason All-Conference 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 16 at Chattanooga, Nov. 21 at Butler, Dec. 15 at No. 18 Baylor

Tennessee State Men

Conference Ranking:

2nd out of 10 in the Ohio Valley Conference 

Player to Watch:

Marcus Fitzgerald 

Impact Newcomer:

Tennessee Tech transfer Jr. Clay 

Preseason Accolades:

Jr. Clay, Marcus Fitzgerald, Zion Griffin, Dedric Boyd - Preseason All-Conference

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 17-23 at the SoCal Challenge, Nov. 30 at Saint Louis, Dec. 3 at Austin Peay

Middle Tennessee Men

Conference Ranking:

4th of of 11 in Conference USA

Player to Watch:

Eli Lawrence 

Impact Newcomer:

Freshman Tre Green

Preseason Accolades:

Teafale Lenard - Preseason All-Conference 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 19 at Missouri State, Nov. 25-27 at Northern Classic, Nov. 30 at St. Bonaventure, Dec. 15 vs Chattanooga, Dec. 21 vs Murray State 

Middle Tennessee Women

Conference Ranking:

1st out of 11 in Conference USA

Player to Watch:

Kseniya Malashka

Impact Newcomer:

Marshall transfer Savannah Wheeler 

Preseason Accolades:

Kseniya Malashka, Savannah Wheeler, Courtney Whitson - Preseason All-Conference 

Key Non-Conference Dates: 

Nov. 25-26 at Las Vegas Invitational, Dec. 4 vs No. 7 Louisville, Dec. 10 at Memphis, Dec. 14 vs Houston 