Believe it or not, college basketball season is here.
Before we know it, March Madness will be here. So instead of performing a late-February crash course on all the local squads, make sure to follow along at the Nashville Post and The News where we will be providing weekly coverage of Belmont, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, and Middle Tennessee throughout the season.
We'll also check in on other programs throughout the state and local prospects at the next level across the country. This week, we're giving a rundown of everything you need to know about the Nashville-area teams heading into the 2022-23 season.
But first, here is a list of this season's intra-Nashville-area matchups:
- Nov. 7 Tennessee State women vs Fisk
- Nov. 7 Tennessee State men vs Fisk
- Nov. 14 Belmont men at Lipscomb
- Nov. 14 Tennessee State women vs Trevecca
- Nov. 16 Belmont women at Middle Tennessee
- Dec. 3 Lipscomb women at Tennessee State
- Dec. 5 Lipscomb men vs Trevecca
- Dec. 6 Belmont women at Lipscomb
- Dec. 6 Belmont men vs Trevecca
- Dec. 10 Middle Tennessee men at Belmont
- Dec. 11 Lipscomb men at Tennessee State
- Dec. 18 Lipscomb women at Vanderbilt
Belmont Women
Conference Ranking:
1st out of 12 in the Missouri Valley Conference (also receiving votes in the AP Top-25)
Player to Watch:
Destinee Wells
Impact Newcomer:
South Florida transfer and Brentwood Academy alum Sydni Harvey
Preseason Accolades:
Destinee Wells - Preseason MVC Player of the Year, Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List (nation's best point guard), Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watch List, Naismith Trophy Watch List (national player of the year)
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 13 vs No. 7 Louisville, Nov. 20 at No. 4 Iowa, Nov. 25-27 at Gulf Coast Showcase, Dec. 4 vs Georgia Tech, Dec. 17 at Georgia.
Belmont Men
Conference Ranking:
6 out of 12 in the Missouri Valley Conference
Player to Watch:
Ben Sheppard
Impact Newcomer:
Tennessee Tech transfer and Oakland alum Keishawn Davidson
Preseason Accolades:
Ben Sheppard - ESPN MVC Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason All-Conference
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 7 vs Ohio, Nov. 11 at Furman, Nov. 18-21 at Paradise Jam, Dec. 18 at Chattanooga, Dec. 21 vs Samford
Lipscomb Men
Conference Ranking:
6th out of 14 in the ASUN Conference
Player to Watch:
Ahsan Asadullah
Impact Newcomer:
Georgetown College transfer Derrin Boyd
Preseason Accolades:
Ahsan Asadullah - Preseason All-Conference
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 18 at Notre Dame, Nov. 23 at Chattanooga, Dec. 17 at No. 22 Michigan, Dec. 20 at Louisville
Lipscomb Women
Conference Ranking:
11th out of 14 in the ASUN Conference
Player to Watch:
Jalyn Holcomb
Impact Newcomer:
Murray State transfer and Oakland alum Claira McGowan
Preseason Accolades:
Jalyn Holcomb - Preseason Fan-Voted ASUN Player of the Year
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 7 at TCU, Nov. 18-20 at Bank of Hawaii Classic, Nov. 29 at Western Kentucky
Vanderbilt Women
Conference Ranking:
14th out of 14 in the SEC
Player to Watch:
Sacha Washington
Impact Newcomer:
Saint Louis transfer Ciaja Harbison
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 7 at Western Kentucky, Nov. 10 vs Samford, Nov. 20 vs Saint Joe's, Nov. 24-25 at Cancun Challenge
Vanderbilt Men
Conference Ranking:
12th out of 14 teams in the SEC
Player to Watch:
Jordan Wright
Impact Newcomer:
UC-Davis transfer Ezra Manjon
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 7 vs Memphis, Nov. 23-24 at Wooden Legacy, Nov. 30 at VCU, Dec. 7 vs Pitt, Dec. 17 vs NC State
Tennessee State Women
Conference Ranking:
5th out of 10 in the Ohio Valley Conference
Player to Watch:
Gia Adams
Impact Newcomer:
Kansas transfer and East Nashville alum Erica Haynes-Overton
Preseason Accolades:
Gia Adams - Preseason All-Conference
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 16 at Chattanooga, Nov. 21 at Butler, Dec. 15 at No. 18 Baylor
Tennessee State Men
Conference Ranking:
2nd out of 10 in the Ohio Valley Conference
Player to Watch:
Marcus Fitzgerald
Impact Newcomer:
Tennessee Tech transfer Jr. Clay
Preseason Accolades:
Jr. Clay, Marcus Fitzgerald, Zion Griffin, Dedric Boyd - Preseason All-Conference
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 17-23 at the SoCal Challenge, Nov. 30 at Saint Louis, Dec. 3 at Austin Peay
Middle Tennessee Men
Conference Ranking:
4th of of 11 in Conference USA
Player to Watch:
Eli Lawrence
Impact Newcomer:
Freshman Tre Green
Preseason Accolades:
Teafale Lenard - Preseason All-Conference
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 19 at Missouri State, Nov. 25-27 at Northern Classic, Nov. 30 at St. Bonaventure, Dec. 15 vs Chattanooga, Dec. 21 vs Murray State
Middle Tennessee Women
Conference Ranking:
1st out of 11 in Conference USA
Player to Watch:
Kseniya Malashka
Impact Newcomer:
Marshall transfer Savannah Wheeler
Preseason Accolades:
Kseniya Malashka, Savannah Wheeler, Courtney Whitson - Preseason All-Conference
Key Non-Conference Dates:
Nov. 25-26 at Las Vegas Invitational, Dec. 4 vs No. 7 Louisville, Dec. 10 at Memphis, Dec. 14 vs Houston
