Brentwood volleyball legend Logan Eggleston put the finishing touches on a storybook collegiate career over the weekend, leading No. 1 overall seed Texas to a three-game sweep over Louisville in the national championship.
The title was the final missing piece for Eggleston to a near-perfect run with Texas. During her five seasons in Austin, the Longhorns went 128-14.
Texas finished the season a remarkable 28-1 to earn the program's fourth national championship. Eggleston was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the team with 19 kills on a .341 hitting percentage in the win.
It is one of just many trophies the 6-2 outside hitter has accumulated during her career in Burnt Orange. She was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Player of the Year, the first Longhorn to earn the honor, after leading Texas with 4.32 kills per set, while hitting .300 for the season.
Eggelston was named an AVCA All-American, All-Southwest Region, and a First-Team All-Big 12 honoree during all five seasons at Texas. She also earned the Big 12 Player of the Year award in each of the last three seasons.
Eggelston has been a regular fixture with the United States National Team, winning Most Valuable Player and Best Server honors for the Junior team during 2018.
At Brentwood, Eggleston was a two-time All-American and the 2016 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year. She led the Bruins to three consecutive state titles, winning state tournament MVP during two, and was named the WillCo Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.
