Former Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, but it won’t be the last you hear from him.
The 30-year-old former first-round pick also announced the launch of his esports company G1 along with business partners Hunter Swensson and Cody Hendrix.
Also known as Gamers First, G1 is based in Austin, Texas, where Vaccaro was a first team All-American during his senior year as the University of Texas. The company currently has a roster of eight gamers — four for Halo and four for Destiny.
“This isn’t a reflex decision for me,” Vaccaro said in a release. “It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time. I’ve been a gamer for even longer than I’ve played football, and I’ve always thought of myself as a gamer first. So, this is the realization of a long-term dream for me. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn’t end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself.”
Vaccaro, who is technically a free agent, stated that gaming has always been his first passion and football has always came second.
G1 isn’t Vaccaro’s first venture into the business world. The ex-Titan is also an investor in Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, the first black-owned restaurant on Broadway.
Vaccaro played eight seasons in the NFL with the Titans and New Orleans Saints. He had 225 tackles, 14 passes defensed, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in three seasons with the Titans.
