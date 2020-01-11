The Franklin Rebels boys basketball team stole the energy out of the building with a decisive win over the Centennial Cougars 64-40.
“It means everything to get the victory,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “This was a hostile environment, and Centennial played extremely hard. We are happy to come out of here with a win.”
“All the credit to them. They outplayed us tonight,” said Centennial head coach Tyler Hickman. “We got off to a slow start and had to fight to get back into it. I thought we settled on our shots early. I love my team, and we will keep working to get better.”
“It is exciting, but we know we’ve got bigger games ahead of us,” said junior guard Reed Kemp.
With this Franklin victory, both Centennial and Franklin are in a three-way tie for third with Summit at two losses each in the district.
In the first quarter, junior Reed Kemp and junior Matt Thurman mixed it up with three pointers and jumpers to take the early lead 22-9.
The Cougars rallied back in the second quarter with contributions from junior Patrick Garrett and senior Isaiah Poore, but it was not enough to close the gap as the Rebels held 24-17.
Reed Kemp continued to catch fire from behind the three-point line to extend the Franklin lead 49-29 in the third quarter.
Junior guard Aidan Smylie hit clutch three pointers and played sidekick for Kemp and Thurman to secure the victory 64-40.
Reed Kemp led all scorers with 30 points in the game. Thurman and Smylie totaled 15 each to collect double figures on the night.
“Those guys have consistently been performing for us all year long,” said Coach Tigert. “They are our three leading scorers.”
“My teammates helped me get open, and I was able to be aggressive,” said Kemp. “Matt and Aidan are just great players, and they were able to hit open shots when we needed them.”
Isaiah Poore lead all Cougar scorers with 14 points.
“Isaiah is an incredible talent,” said Coach Hickman. “He is really athletic and a good decision maker.”
Centennial will face Brentwood at home on Tuesday night.
“Brentwood was tied in the district for first before tonight’s game,” said Hickman. “They (Brentwood) are playing really well. We have got to bounce back."
Franklin will travel on the road to Dickson County on Tuesday, Tigert's former school.
“That is going to be a tough one,” said Coach Tigert. “I love those guys over there and enjoyed winning games with them in years past, but this year I will enjoy trying to beat them.”
“It is going to be a big game,” said Kemp. “They are going to bring out a big crowd, especially for Coach Tigert.”
