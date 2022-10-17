It was an exciting Monday night in the Region 6 girls soccer playoffs as both semifinal matches went to overtime.
In game one, Independence won an overtime shootout at home against Centennial 3-2 to advance to the region final and clinch a spot in the sectional round.
The Eagles (10-8-1) got on the board first when senior Georgia Deeds slotted home a penalty with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Cougars (3-9-3) responded with just under 27 minutes to go in regulation when senior Gabriel Boulay tied the game up at 1-1.
Just six minutes later, Centennial senior Juliana Garrison gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead.
Independence junior Fatima Gutierrez saved the Eagles season with a game-tying goal late in regulation to send the action to overtime.
The two sides battled through a scoreless first overtime period. But in the second overtime period Gutierrez found senior Norika Pugh with seven minutes left for the game-winning goal, sending the Eagles through to the region title game.
In the second semifinal, Nolensville (11-4-1) and Ravenwood (6-3-1), both 2021 state tournament participants, found themselves locked in a defensive battle.
After playing through regulation and the first 10-minute overtime period without a goal, junior Kayla Howell sent in a free kick to District MVP Maddie Padelski who sent the ball to the back of the net for the win.
The loss ends Ravenwood's streak of four consecutive state tournament appearances.
Now, Independence and Nolensville will meet in Thompson's Station on Wednesday night at 6 in a rematch of last week's District 12 championship game which the Eagles won on penalty kicks for their first-ever district title.
Both teams will advance to the sectional round, where a spot in the state tournament will be on the line, but the winner will get to play their sectional match at home while the loser will have to travel.
