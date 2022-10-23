It was a busy weekend for local girls soccer squads as several fought for a berth in the 2022 TSSAA state tournament on Saturday, which will take place from Oct. 26-29 in Chatt
In the Class AA sectional round, Page (20-0-2) dominated Hume-Fogg 6-0 with goals from Lauren Utley, RK Collins, and a pair each from Gracie Segundo and Reagan Hamilton.
The Patriots will take on Livingston Academy (19-1) on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at GPS in their quest to repeat as state champions.
Battle Ground Academy (16-4) also advanced with a dominant win on Saturday. The wildcats defeated ECS 5-2 thanks to goals by Lindsey Summarell, Eliza Padula, Phoebe Lott, and a brace from Eva Schreiber.
BGA will look to make the Division II-A state championship game for the fourth year in a row. They won the title in both 2019 and 2020.
Grace Christian Academy (10-7-1) fell to USJ 7-0 in the DII-A quarterfinals.
In Division II-AA, Ensworth (6-7-2) lost to Briarcrest 2-1, Father Ryan (8-5-6) fell to GPS 3-1, and Lipscomb Academy (11-3) lost at home on penalties (9-8) to Hutchison.
In Class AAA, Nolensville (12-5-1) will not be returning to the state tournament following a 3-1 loss at home to Gallatin. Olivia Galloway notched the Knights lone goal.
Independence (10-10-1) dropped a 2-1 game against a tough Station Camp squad on the road. Gaby Finol notched the Eagles goal.
Other Nashville-area teams to advance to the state tournament include Merrol Hyde in Class A, Murfreesboro Central in Class AA, and Siegel in Class AAA.
