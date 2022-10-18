Page and Fairview took part in a high stakes "Battle of 840" on Tuesday night as the Patriots dominated the Yellow Jackets 8-0 in the Region 6 semifinals.
With the win, Page (18-0-2) advances to the region final where they will face Murfreesboro Central (16-4) on Thursday night at home. Last week, the Patriots defeated the Tigers 1-0 in overtime to win the District 11 championship.
The scoring started early and continued often for Page against Fairview (10-8-2) on Tuesday night. Freshman Reagan Vaughan scored a hat trick in the first 12 minutes of action with goals in the 1st, 10th, and 12th minutes.
Junior Maggie Brzica also scored in the third minute, and Page led 4-0 at halftime. Senior Kaetlyn Davis continued the onslaught with two goals in the two minutes after halftime. Freshman Taylor Burke added a seventh goal with 27 minutes left.
In Divison II-A, Grace Christian Academy (9-5-1) defeated Concord Christian to advance to the state quarterfinals. If they win at the University School of Jackson on Saturday, GCA will earn a spot in the state tournament semifinals.
BGA (13-5) will also be playing for a state semifinal birth on Saturday as they host ECS.
In Division II-AA, Ensworth (6-6-2) stomped St. Benedict at Auburndale 7-1. They will take on Briarcrest on the road on Saturday for a spot in the state semifinals.
Father Ryan (8-4-6) beat Chattanooga Christian 2-1. They will now travel to Chattanooga to take on Girls Preparatory School for a spot in the state tournament semifinals.
Lipscomb Academy (11-2) will also be playing for a spot in the state semifinals on Saturday as they host Hutchison in the quarterfinals.
