Several Williamson County and Nashville-area teams and individuals qualified for the 2022 TSSAA golf state championships this week.
The state championships take place next week in Sevierville, Tennessee, at the Sevierville Golf Course. The Class A and Division II-A matches will tee off on Oct. 3 and continue through Oct. 4, while Class AA and the Division II-AA will compete on Oct. 6-7.
On the girls side, Ravenwood qualified in Class AA for the second straight year thanks to a win in the regional tournament. Hannah Ruth Walton, Holly Hake, and Emma Hetrick led the Raptors to a +18, 160 score, edging district champion Page by four strokes.
Franklin's Sophia DiPaolo, the defending state champion, won the individual region title with a score of 71. Page's Brooke Bennett also qualified for the state tournament with a 82 total after winning a playoff with teammate Gabriella Diaz.
In Division II-A, BGA qualified as the runner-up in the middle region with a 146 total score, while Lipscomb Academy (144) and Ensworth (150) both qualified as the top two finishers in the Division II-AA middle region.
In the boys tournaments, Page (-1, 283) followed up their district win with a regional title, barely edging out Brentwood by one stroke thanks to strong performances from Grant Clark, Tyler Wilson, Zack Chatman, Carson Wilds, and Laird Williams.
However, Brentwood's Jacob Purifoy won the individual title with a 67. Ravenwood's Michael Hake (69) also qualified, while Brentwood's Sam Johnson (70) won a playoff over Franklin's Will Pinson for the last spot.
BGA won the boys DII-A middle region title as both Wildcats golf programs qualified for the state tournament. They finished with a total of 301.
In Division II-AA, Ensworth (280) took first place, while Brentwood Academy (289) qualified as the runner-up.
Girls
Class A
White House
Individual
Katelyn Dehart - Merrol Hyde
Class AA
Murfreesboro Central
Individual
Reese Rexroat - Beech
Gracie Herrington - Dickson County
Rachel Waters - Hume-Fogg
Emma Clonan - Oakland
Solia Mechling - Rockvale
Meredith Eller - Wilson Central
Division II-A
Individual
Katherine Vaughn - USN
Division II-AA
Individual
Reagan Robinson - Father Ryan
Lillian Yarbrough - Harpeth Hall
Boys
Class A
Individual
Porssche Bryant - Merrol Hyde
Austin Schreiner - Merrol Hyde
Class AA
Rockvale
Dickson County
Individual
Tyler Williamson - Greenbrier
Pongpanot Jeenakul - Riverdale
Division II-A
Individual
William Webb - FRA
Braden Gillespie - Friendship Christian
Division II-AA
Individual
Conner Hill - CPA
Will Jackson - MBA
