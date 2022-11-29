Hillwood football coach Tom Moore is stepping down after four years at the helm of the program. During his time coaching the Hilltoppers, Moore compiled a 10-28 record.
The move comes amidst Hillwood's transition to James Lawson High School, which will be located in Bellevue. The $150-million, 273-acre campus is being built on Highway 70S off Interstate 40 and is set to open in August 2023.
Lawson will be the first new Metro Nashville Public School since 2008, and the football team, nicknamed the Lightning, will compete in Class 5A in Region 6 alongside with Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, and Page.
“There is a real opportunity for the new school and football program to see amazing success," Moore said. "I have enjoyed my time at Hillwood as the head football coach, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made, especially in the last year. I think it’s time for a new voice to lead the program at Lawson.
"Change will bring opportunity. I am excited to see our team take the next steps forward. We have some great kids in the program who are ready to win and are doing the things necessary to win.”
Moore will assist in the search for a new head coach and will continue to teach at Hillwood through May and at Lawson starting in August.
"I have always had great respect for coach Moore and his tireless work ethic," Hillwood athletic director Pete Froedden said. "He has moved our football program forward and we are extremely grateful for his impact. I wish him nothing but the best in whatever direction he decides to take in the future."
Moore took over for legendary Vanderbilt quarterback Kurt Page at Hillwood. Prior to his time with the Hilltoppers, Moore had stints as the head coach at Warren County from 2015 through 2018 and Brentwood Academy from 1999 to 2001.
