Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has made a strong case for himself over the past three seasons as the best clutch QB in the NFL.
Tannehill orchestrated his 23rd career game-winning drive in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was his 10th as the Titans starting quarterback — the most of any QB over the past three seasons.
“It is something we prepare for,” Tannehill said. “I think that is where it starts, is in your preparation. You get a lot of reps during training camp and during the week we talk about it a lot. It is something we know that is very important. … Last week, we started off on a minus-10 on a holding play to start the drive and there was no panic. Our guys stayed confident and had total confidence we were going to make a play and get it going and we did exactly that.”
Constituted as the offensive scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime that puts the winning team ahead for the last time, game-winning drives are what Tannehill engineers better than almost anyone else.
More than one-third of his 28 starts and half of his 19 wins as Tennessee’s starter have come via a game-winning drive.
Among active QBs, Tannehill ranks 10th in such situations, and has two more than Titans great Steve McNair (21). He is tied on the all-time list with former NFL greats Terry Bradshaw, Dan Fouts, Alex Smith and Ken Stabler.
Not easily rattled, Tannehill has completed 77.3 percent of his passes, thrown for 431 yards and three touchdowns and run for two more scores on his 10 game-winning possessions as a Titan.
in 2020, six of Tennessee’s 11 wins came on game-winning drives — two off from the single-season record of eight by the 2016 Detroit Lions. In those situations, Tannehill completed 77.2 percent of his passes and threw for 227 yards.
“I think it is crucial to stay level in those situations,” Tannehill said. “Obviously, it is an intense, big moment in the game, it is make-or-break. Everyone feels that pressure, but I think it is important for me to remain steady and exude that confidence to the guys that we are going to go out and make this happen.”
When the game is on the line, Tannehill might just be at his best. Pressure-packed situations don’t seem to affect him like most, and rarely does the moment ever look too big for him.
Beyond his ability to lead game-winning drives, Tannehill also has seven fourth-quarter comebacks to his name since 2019 — tied for most in the league over that span. His 23 career comeback wins in the final quarter are tied for sixth most among all active quarterbacks.
So, what makes Tannehill so effective in crunch time? If you ask Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, he’ll tell you it’s his football IQ.
“He has a good grasp on what we’re trying to do and the process in trying to get us into the plays as quickly as possible,” Vrabel said. “I think that it is everybody knowing it. [Tannehill does a good job of] getting the receivers — whoever catches it — doing what they are supposed to be doing to get the ball back, to get lined up, to get in the formation, the linemen to get the protection, to get set and to snap the football.”
