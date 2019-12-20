Cheyenne Scott
Senior
Cheyenne Scott, daughter of Penny and Chris Scott, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Summit High School and a member of the Bowling Team. She has a best score of 185.
Scott credits SHS Bowling Coach, Coach Swiss, for her start in the sport. “I had been looking for something fun to do senior year and Coach Swiss had taken the position of coaching and encouraged me to come out and give it a try. Turns out I was really good and I chose to stick with it, and now here I am.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “As I compete and train, beating the boys is what inspires me.”
Scott describes herself as thankful. “I have been blessed with so many privileges that I’m grateful for, and if it wasn’t for opportunities then I wouldn’t be where I am today."
SHS Bowling Coach, Coach Swiss, said of Scott, “Cheyenne is incredibly determined and very talented. She is by far our most improved bowler on the team. She has increased her average score by 30 pins since the beginning of the season! I am very proud of her and we will miss her next year when she goes off to college!"
When she’s not bowling, she enjoys studying The Bible, playing softball and spending time with friends.
After graduating from SHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in athletic training.
