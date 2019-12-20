Calvin Noel
Senior
Calvin Noel, son of Windi Redington, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Summit High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
Noel started bowling when he was seven years old after his uncle taught him how to play.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The fun of playing with a team and my coach.”
His uncle, the same one who taught him how to bowl when he was younger, is his biggest role model. “Whenever I go to visit him, bowling is the first thing we go and do."
Noel describes himself as creative, artistic and determined. He said, “I often try to make creative ways to do something that other people do normally.”
Coach Swiss, Summit High’s Bowling Coach, said of Noel, “Calvin is an exceptional young man. He’s always encouraging his teammates and never puts anyone down. Even when he isn’t bowling his best, he keeps his head up and push on. He is a great asset to our team. We are lucky to have him!"
When he’s not bowling, he enjoys playing ultimate frisbee and writing and producing music.
After graduating, he plans to join the Army. He would eventually like to become a psychologist who works with soldiers and veterans dealing with PTSD.
