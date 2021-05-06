Chris Summey
Junior
Chris Summey, son of William and Christy Summey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the position of centerfield.
This season, he had a batting average of .350. His biggest highlights were throwing out a runner to complete a double play against Father Ryan and batting four for four in that same game.
Summey credits his brother for his start in the sport, who he said he has always looked up to. “I remember watching him play for the BA Baseball Team which gave me motivation to one day play on the team.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I take pride in the gifts God has given me and I want to glorify him by giving everything I have.”
His top role model in life is his father. He said he looks up to him for his work ethic, care, and overall attitude.
Summey describes himself as driven and ambitious. When he’s not on the baseball field, he enjoys hanging with friends, lifting weights and playing video games.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in engineering.
