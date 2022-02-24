Riddeck Romano
Freshman
Riddeck Romano, son of Justin Romano and Teri Greer, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Independence High School and a member of the Wrestling Team.
Romano said his top highlights during his time wrestling were placing 1st at Beech Invitationals, placing 1st at the MTWOA Championship and being awarded Most Outstanding Wrestler.
In 6th grade, Romano said he was looking for a new sport to play and decided to try baseball, which ended up not being his favorite. Then he said he recalled seeing his father’s wrestling gear framed in their home and decided to try wrestling out. Since then, he’s been on the mat.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best of the best and no one is going to out work me.”
IHS Head Wrestling Coach, A.J. Villarreal, said of Romano, “If you watched Riddeck practice and compete you wouldn’t believe he’s a freshman. He out works everyone and it has shown this year. I have big expectations for him going into the post season and for the years to come.”
His top role model in life is his father. “He placed 2nd in State and shows me how hard I need to work,” he said.
Romano describes himself as hardworking. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with his family and said he’s excited for upcoming UTV trips.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in business or engineering.
