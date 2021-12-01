Brooks Sapone
Junior
Brooks Sapone, son of Brian and Andrea Sapone, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of safety for the team.
He has a total of 100 tackles and four career interceptions.
Sapone started playing football with his friends when he was only 6 years old. When asked what inspires him to stay motivated after all these years he said, “I’m inspired to win a championship, so I train to help my team.”
IHS Head Football Coach Scott Blade said of Sapone, “Brooks had a terrific year for us. His leadership on the defense and overall impact on the team was immeasurable. He is poised to have an incredible senior season.”
His top role model in life is his grandfather. He said he admires him for always working hard to get what he wants.
Sapone describes himself as determined, coachable and a leader. When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys spending time with family.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to attend college and continue playing sports.
