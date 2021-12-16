Nate Martinez
Junior
Nate Martinez, son of Tony and Nancy Martinez, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Boys Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
He has a personal record of 16:18 in the 5k and was the 43rd finisher in the State meet this season.
Martinez credits his father for introducing him to running at a young age. He started running cross country and track in middle school and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to push myself to be better every single day.”
His top role models are his parents. “They have shown me what it means to be hard working, dedicated and passionate,” he said.
When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing the piano and reading books.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to run cross country and track at the collegiate level.
