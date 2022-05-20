Mason Statema
Senior
Mason Statema, son of Jamison and Julie Statema, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Tennis Team. He competes in singles and doubles.
This season, Statema said his top achievement was achieving a spot as one of the top seeds on the IHS Tennis Team. He won multiple singles and doubles matches throughout the year including beating Summit and Spring Hill High School.
Statema credits his mother for his start in the sport and recalls her introducing him to it in middle school. “I started playing with friends that recently picked up the sport as well,” he added.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I train to remain ahead of my younger brother, Parker Statema, in skill level.”
IHS Head Varsity Tennis Coach, Matt Balzer, said of Statema, “Mason finished out the season last week with two thrilling matches in singles and doubles against Summit. He won his No. 2 singles match in a tiebreak and then along with doubles partner, Brady McGrath, had a come from behind victory to win their No. 2 doubles match, paving the way to a dominant 8-1 victory over the rival Spartans.”
His top role model in life is French tennis player, Gaël Monfils. Statema said he admires Monfils for having a similar playing style as himself.
Statema describes himself as athletic, intelligent and unpredictable. When he’s not on the court competing, he enjoys recording and producing music and playing basketball.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to study business at Middle Tennessee State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.