Jackson Hayes
Junior
Jackson Hayes, son of Monica and Billy Hayes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Bowling, Golf and Tennis teams.
In his bowling career so far, Hayes has a high score of 183 and an average of 147 in sectionals. He has successfully led a team of underclassmen to greatness and improved by nearly 50 pin average over the course of the year.
Hayes said his interest in bowling came quick after he saw a flyer advertising open spots on the team. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Fear of failure… I am driven by a will to be the best. I am a competitive person and relentless until I am satisfied with my performance.”
IHS Bowling Coach Donna Henderson said of Hayes, “Jackson Hayes is an enthusiastic competitor and a natural leader. He is an asset to his team and a pleasure to coach. Jackson’s positive attitude and dedication to excellence bring out the best in his teammates.”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They are the hardest working people of all time and their journey inspires me,” he said.
Hayes describes himself as gritty, determined and a leader.
After graduating from IHS, he plans attend an Ivy League school and play a college sport.
