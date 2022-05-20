Emma Duchesheau
Senior
Emma Duchesheau, daughter of Travis and Sarah Duchesheau, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Tennis Team. She competes in 4th seed in singles and 2nd seed in doubles.
This season, Duchesheau said her top highlight was continuing to grow in her bond and friendship with her doubles partner, Evie.
She started taking tennis lessons when she was in the 4th grade and has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing after all this time she said, “I am competitive and always have a drive to play the best I can. My team inspires me. I am so proud of what we have accomplished this year!”
IHS Head Varsity Tennis Coach, Matt Balzer, said of Duchesheau, “Against her former school, Summit, Emma dominated in both of her matches; capturing victory in No. 4 singles 8-1 and in No. 2 doubles her and doubles partner, Evie Hemmert-Corley, won 8-3. Capping off the season finishing tied for 4th place in the district; the highest finish in five years for the girls.”
Her biggest role model in life is American tennis player, Billie Jean King. She said she admires her for paving the way for women to have equality in tennis.
Duchesheau describes herself as loyal, hardworking and resilient. When she’s not on the court or in class, she enjoys acting, rock climbing and doing yoga.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to attend NYU Tisch School of the Arts to study drama.
