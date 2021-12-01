Julie Anna Bowden
Senior
Julie Anna Bowden, daughter of Scott and Lea Ann Bowden, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Independence High School and a member of the Girls Volleyball Team. She plays the position of setter.
This season, Bowden ranked 16th in the state for assists and 2nd in the district for assists. The team ranked 7-1 in the district and 21-8 overall.
She started playing volleyball when she was in 5th grade on a rec team. She said after the first practice, she had fallen in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires her to stay motivated she said, “Something that inspires me as I train is I do not want to let my team down. Volleyball is such a mental and team sport. You always have to be a good teammate.”
Her top role model in life is her coach, Dan Pierking. “Coach Dan was my coach at Tennessee Performance for three club seasons,” she said. “He is very determined and comes into practice every day with the mindset of making everyone better than they were yesterday.”
Bowden describes herself as hardworking, dedicated and a leader. When she’s not competing, she enjoys going to the lake to surf and wake board.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville. She would like to major in Pre-Veterinary Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.