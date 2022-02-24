Emily Rice
Junior
Emily Rice, daughter of Amy and Dan Rice, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Wrestling Team.
She currently has a record of 20-2. She said her top highlights this season were winning 1st place at the MTWOA Championships and being awarded Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Rice said she started wrestling to try something new and push herself outside of her comfort zone. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I have to put so much time and effort into this sport, I want to see the work I have put in pay off.”
IHS Head Wrestling Coach, “A.J. Villarreal, said of Rice, “After falling short in making it to State last year, Emily has been on a mission; taking down everyone in her path as we head into post season.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Dan. “He has always been able to accomplish and do amazing things even during hard times and he has always been so supportive,” she said.
Rice describes herself as hardworking and positive. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending her free time with family and friends.
After graduating from IHS, she would like to further her education at Western Kentucky University.
