Nyla Mackey
Senior
Nyla Mackey, daughter of Latoyia and Chris Mackey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Independence High School and a member of the Girls Track & Field and Cross Country teams. She competes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races as well as the 4 x 100 relay, 4 x 200 relay, 4 x 400 relay and the 5k.
Her top highlights include ranking 10th in the state in the 100-meter race, 3rd in the state for the 200-meter race and winning the state medal last year in the 4 x 200.
She started track after moving to the area from Atlanta. She said she was participating in theater and band and her mother encouraged her to try a sport, so she chose track.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Purely my team and Coach Hardin. I love my team so much and I love getting to be with them and help them get better.” She added, “Also, I love Coach Hardin. My family is super supportive as well.”
IHS Head Track Coach, Megan Hardin, said of Mackey, “Nyla is a senior who has been a varsity member for all four years. She currently holds the Independence girls 100-meter and 200-meter school record. Her 200-meter time has her ranked 3rd in the state. She is a fierce competitor and an encouraging teammate.”
Her top role model in life is her grandmother. She said she is the strongest woman she knows and “is really good at keeping peace and making people smile.”
Mackey describes herself as entertaining, dedicated and stubborn. When she’s not competing she enjoys roller skating, eating and stretching.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall where she will major in biology on a pre-med track and minor in psychology. She also plans to pursue continuing her track career at the university. Her career goal is to become a trauma surgeon or emergency medicine physician.
