Hayden Smith
Freshman
Hayden Smith, son of David and Meredith Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Soccer Team. He plays the position of left wing.
This season, Smith said his top highlight was making the game winning goal in a game against Nolensville High School in the District Semifinal.
Smith credits his mother, who played collegiate soccer, as the reason for his start in the sport. He said she signed him up for fun and that he has loved playing the sport ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Winning is a big part of what drives me, but most importantly, I want to be better on and off the field.” He added, “Also, I love winning trophies.”
IHS Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Eric Bossman, said of Smith, “Hayden is a true freshman who has earned a starting position on the Boys Varsity Soccer Team. He’s played a big role this season in helping us win the district regular season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.”
His top role model in life is Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. He said he looks up to him for making the most of his life, especially as a child who grew up in an impoverished home. “Ronaldo is now the best in his game and a very inspirational person.”
Smith describes himself as committed and passionate. When he’s not competing on the soccer field, he likes to spend his time at the lake and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to go to college to pursue playing Division I soccer.
