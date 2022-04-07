Blake Bevis
Senior
Blake Bevis, son of Stephanie and Robert Bevis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Baseball Team. He plays the positions of pitcher and first base.
This season, Bevis said his top highlights were playing in Florida with the team, pitching in a game against Providence High School and defeating Lipscomb Academy.
Bevis said his father is the reason for his interest in the sport. He said that the “fell in love” with the game instantly.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best version of myself and enjoy the grind of getting better to help my team win.”
RHS Head Baseball Coach, Nico Gregali, said of Bevis, “Blake Bevis had a big week… At the plate he was a 3-8, with a HR, six RBI, two runs scored and five walks. On the mound, he earned a victory over Lipscomb Academy… going six innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out 12 and not allowing a hit after the first inning.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Robert. “He was a successful baseball player and he always sacrificed a lot for me to be successful, too,” he said.
Bevis describes himself as hardworking. When he’s not in class or competing on the field, he enjoys fishing, spending time with friends and exercising.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend Ball State University where he will continue his baseball career. He wants to study exercise science and eventually work in sports medicine.
