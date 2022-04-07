Taylor Webb
Senior
Taylor Webb, daughter of Amanda Davenport and William Webb, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Softball Team. She plays the positions of pitcher and second base.
This season, Webb’s top highlights were scoring three homeruns and six RBI’s in a game against Harpeth Hall, and having five strikeouts and two RBI’s in a game against Lipscomb Academy.
She started playing softball at the age of 5 after encouragement from her parents, both of who played baseball and softball. “I didn’t like it at first,” she said, “but now it’s one of the most important things in my life.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “What inspires me is competing for my teammates. Having and contributing to a team win is so rewarding, and I love to put a positive smile on my teammates faces.”
RHS Head Softball Coach, Allison Tyree Brown, said of Webb, “Taylor is a senior leader and captain. She is currently leading the team in batting average and RBI’s. She is also a huge asset on the mound. She is the very definition of a team player and competitor. Taylor will do whatever she needs to for the benefit of the team. She is such a hard worker and puts the time in to get better each day. I am so proud of her accomplishments on the field, but even more impressed with the person she is off the field.”
Her biggest role model in life is her mother, Amanda. “She has always been a working mom, but she makes it to all of my games and puts everyone before herself which is so admirable,” she said.
Webb describes herself as dedicated, loyal, hardworking and a leader. When she’s not competing, she spends her time creating art, hanging with friends and volunteering.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to play softball for Centre College. After that, she hopes to attend medical school to become a psychiatrist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.