Starting next season, the Lipscomb Academy football program will be moving up a classification from Division II-AA to Division III-AAA for the 2023-2025 TSSAA classification cycle.
"This new classification is the best choice for the Lipscomb Mustangs as it allows football to have a competitive 2023 season in a strong conference and statewide league," Lipscomb Academy communications director Amanda Price said in a release.
Led by fourth-year head coach Trent Dilfer, the Mustangs are currently 9-0 this season and have won 17 consecutive games overall, including the 2021 DII-AA state championship in which they defeated rival Christ Presbyterian Academy 27-0.
Lipscomb Academy also reached the state final in 2020 where they fell to CPA 35-28. In all, the Mustangs have gone 40-10 during Dilfer's tenure atop the program.
Lipscomb Academy's fall enrollment of 479 students placed them atop the DII-AA enrollment list. Now, they will be playing up a class in DII-AAA which consists of schools with an enrollment of 531 or greater.
Monday was the cutoff date for schools to notify the TSSAA of wanting to play in a higher classification. So far, only eight other programs have been confirmed for DII-AAA: Briarcrest, Baylor, Father Ryan, Memphis University, Montgomery Bell Academy, McCallie, and Christian Brothers.
