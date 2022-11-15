The Battle of the Boulevard lived up to its name and its history on Monday night at Allen Arena as Lipscomb (2-1) defeated Belmont (1-2) 77-75 on a last-second game-winner.
With just one second remaining on the clock, Lipscomb sophomores Derrin Boyd and Jacob Ognacevic executed a textbook pick-and-roll. Boyd then intercepted the ensuing Bruins inbounds pass to clinch the victory and end a six-game losing streak to Belmont in the rivalry.
Lipscomb had not beaten Belmont since a season sweep in 2017, back when the two teams still played twice and year and when Bruins coach Casey Alexander was still at the helm for the Bisons.
"I'm just so happy for everybody involved with Lipscomb," Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff said. "I'm honored to be the basketball coach here. It's a blessing and one I take very seriously and am very thankful for."
A chaotic series of events took place prior to the game-winner as both teams combined to turn the ball over four times on a single play, which ended with Belmont's Michael Shanks at the free throw line. The junior drained a pair of free throws to tie the game at 75-75 with 11 seconds to play.
After Lipscomb took a 37-34 win into the halftime break, the second half morphed into a series of runs. The Bruins struck first with a 12-0 run early in the second half to go up 46-39. The Bisons responded with a 14-2 run of their own to regain the lead, 46-39.
"I was real proud of our team. Boy, they hit us right in the mouth out of halftime," Acuff said.
"But we talked about having a strong chin. That happened to us at South Dakota, and I said 'there just comes a point where you just gotta put a stake in the sand and they that's it. That's as far as we're going."
The teams traded baskets for the next few minutes before an 8-0 Lipscomb run gave the Bisons a 71-64 advantage with 3:58 to play. Belmont then clawed it's way back with a 6-0 run, culminating in Shank's free throws, to potentially force overtime.
The Bisons were paced by Trae Benham's 21 points. The sophomore shot an efficient 8-12 from the field, including 4-7 from three-point range, and grabbed seven boards.
Ognacevic added 16 points (7-10 shooting) and seven rebounds, while graduate student Matt Schner notched 17 points (7-9) and a team-high eight rebounds.
Sophomore Will Pruitt only scored four points, but the Mt. Juliet product was all over the court, compiling seven rebounds, a team-high four assists, and a team-best three steals.
Ben Sheppard once again filled up the stat sheet for Belmont, leading the team in points (19), rebounds (eight), and assists (five). But the senior struggled shooting, finishing 6-19 from the floor and 1-7 from three.
Freshman Tyson Cade came up big, notching 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Two other Bruins, freshman Ja'Kobi Gillespie (12) and graduate student Drew Friberg (10) finished in double-figures. Gillespie also swiped a team-high three steals.
Lipscomb star big man Ahsan Asadullah played just 10 minutes due to foul trouble, finishing with four points on 2-7 shooting.
The Bisons will be headed to South Bend, Ind., on Friday to take on Notre Dame, while Belmont will host Tarleton State on Friday.
