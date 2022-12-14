A pair of Lipscomb Bisons were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American teams over the weekend, adding to the team's haul of postseason accolades after a historic season.
Graduate senior defender Noah Gulden earned a First Team All-American honor, while junior forward Tyrese Spicer landed on the Third Team.
Gulden is the first men's soccer player and just the third athlete overall at Lipscomb to earn First Team All-American honors at the NCAA level, joining track and field athletes Shane Streich and Jonathan Schwind.
The Norway native led the ASUN Conference with 10 assists and anchored a defense that allowed a league-low 14 goals on his way to a second-consecutive First Team All-Atlantic Region honor and being named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year.
Gulden was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer's equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. He is the first player from Lipscomb to be named a semifinalist and just the second-ever from the ASUN.
Spicer, who also made the All-Region First Team, compiled four goals and seven assists for 15 total points on the season during his Third Team All-American campaign.
The duo were joined by ASUN Player of the Year Jelldrik Dallmann on the All-Region First Team, while goalkeeper Michael Sibley and forward Hayes Wood made the Second Team. The Bisons coaching staff, led by Charles Morrow, was also named the Atlantic Region Staff of the Year.
