It’s one and done in the Western Conference for Nashville SC.
During a private event earlier this week, CEO Ian Ayre announced that the club was moving back to the Eastern Conference in 2023 as expansion side St. Louis City SC is set to debut in the West.
A formal announcement from MLS is expected sometime soon.
Nashville began its MLS tenure as a Western Conference team, playing just two matches before the league moved the club to the East during the COVID pandemic to cut down on team travel and limit possible COVID exposure.
The realignment drastically cuts down on NSC’s travel time, eliminating cross-country trips to Seattle, Vancouver and Los Angeles while reestablishing regional rivalries with Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire.
Nashville opened the 2022 season with eight straight Western Conference road matches in Seattle, Minnesota, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Columbus, Kansas City, San Jose and Los Angeles, totaling 21,553.8 miles traveled.
The club currently occupies fourth place in the West with two matches to go before the MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville has totaled 12 wins, 11 draws, 11 losses and 47 points as members of the Western Conference, and 20 wins, 26 draws, 9 losses and 86 points in the East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.