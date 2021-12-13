The MLS trade window may have only been open for a half day on Sunday, but Nashville SC took full advantage of it, making several moves with an eye toward 2022.
The club announced it had acquired forward Ethan Zubak from the LA Galaxy in exchange for its 2022 first-round SuperDraft pick and acquired attacker Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution for $75,000 in GAM and an additional $75,000 if Bunbrury meets performance-based criteria with NSC.
Nashville also traded an international roster spot to FC Dallas for $250,000 in general allocation money, an international roster spot to NYCFC for $250,000 in GAM, and two international roster spots to Charlotte FC for $500,000 in GAM. That deal also gives NSC the right to swap first round picks with Charlotte in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft if it chooses.
Bunbury’s addition helps make parting with Jhonder Cádiz and Abu Danladi a bit easier. He started in 12 of his 29 appearances for New England this season, playing 1,137 minutes and scoring three goals on 31 shots.
A first-round pick in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, Bunbury spent his first four seasons with Sporting Kansas City, where he registered 19 goals and six assists in 89 appearances before being traded to New England for a 2015 first-round SuperDraft pick. During his Sporting KC tenure, Bunbury played with soon-to-be teammate C.J. Sapong.
In his eight seasons with the Revs, Bunbury played in 231 matches and scored 45 goals — fourth most in Revs’ franchise history — with 21 assists. He helped New England win a Supporters’ Shield and an Eastern Conference title.
Bunbury was also named Humanitarian of the Year in 2020 and 2021 by the club for his work in the community that includes back-to-school and Turkey Club fundraisers. The 31-year-old striker is a highly-respected veteran who’s held in high regard by many around the league.
“Teal is a proven winner who has the pedigree and DNA we look for in members of our club,” Nashville SC GM Mike Jacobs said. “Not only is he a proven goal threat that is versatile enough to play a number of roles in and around the attack, but he is also an outstanding person who aids a club and community off the field. We feel very fortunate to have him join us.”
Added Revs’ head coach Bruce Arena: "Teal always gave his all for the club on the field and he brought that same passion to his tireless work in the community. We wish Teal all the best in Nashville."
In trading for Zubak, Nashville essentially gets a further-along prospect that can contribute to the roster quicker than whichever player the club could have taken 21st overall this year.
The 23-year-old forward got his start with the LA Galaxy Academy and worked his way up to captaining the club’s USL affiliate, the LA Galaxy II, in 2018. He scored 11 goals and two assists in 31 appearances while scoring the fastest hat trick in the USL before being called up to the MLS club.
In 36 appearances with the Galaxy, including 17 starts, Zubak totaled three goals and one assist. He was signed to a Homegrown contract in 2019.
“Ethan has the potential to be a unique attacking player with his combination of athleticism and tenacity,” Jacobs said. “He is dangerous in and around the box and is a constant threat. He is a really good fit for our club.”
With the additions of Bunbury and Zubak to a forward group that already included Hany Mukhtar, Sapong, Daniel Rios and Ake Loba, Nashville’s forward depth is stacked heading into next season.
