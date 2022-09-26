Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 4 of the college football season.
MT stuns No. 25 Miami on the road
Middle Tennessee and Miami have met three times in their respective program histories in 1931, 1932, and on Saturday. The Blue Raiders are now 3-0 against the Hurricanes after a 45-31 victory in Miami over the weekend.
Alongside the continued historical dominance of Miami, MT earned the program's first-ever win against a top-25 opponent. Since making the leap to FBS in 1999, the Blue Raiders (3-1) were 0-21 against ranked teams before Saturday.
Blue Raiders were making plays all over the field in Miami. Quarterback Chase Cunningham became the first player in FBS history to pass for 400-plus yards on 16 or fewer completions. He was 16-25 for 408 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
DJ England-Chisolm turned both his catches into scores, totaling 169 yards. Jaylin Lane caught four passes for 130 yards. And Zaylin Wood set the tone early with a pick-six in the first five minutes of the game.
No. 11 Vols hang on through chaotic finish to take down No. 20 Florida
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright scored from five yards out to put the Vols up 38-21 with just under eight minutes ago. It seemed as if UT had clinched a win against their rivals to improve to 4-0. But that's not how college football works.
Two touchdowns, two missed extra points, a recovered onside kick (all by Florida), plus a game-sealing interception from Kamal Hadden later, and Tennessee (4-0) finally closed out a 38-33 win.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker had a Heisman-worthy outing, passing 22-28 for 349 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions and rushing for 112 yards and another score on just 13 carries.
With leading receiver Cedric Tillman out, Bru McCoy was Hooker's top target this week, making five catches for 102 yards and a score. The win vaulted the Vols into the top-10 in the AP Poll, all the way up to No. 8.
Austin Peay wins ranked homecoming matchup vs EKU
Saturday was big for the No. 23-ranked Govs. Not only was it homecoming and a ranked matchup vs No. 16 Eastern Kentucky, but it was their first-ever ASUN conference outing.
All of the above made Austin Peay's 31-20 outing even sweeter. The win was far from guaranteed heading into the final frame, however. EKU led 20-3 at the half, but the Govs (4-1) scored 28 unanswered points to close out the game for the win.
All four touchdowns came from quarterback Mike DiLiello, with three being scored on the ground and the fourth A 24-yard toss to Drae McCray. DiLiello finished with 181 yards rushing and 172 yards through the air.
Vandy struggles against overpowered Alabama
After a promising (at least in Vanderbilt terms) start to the season, the Commodores got a brutal dose of reality on Saturday when they faced No. 2 Alabama.
The 'Dores (3-2) were out-gained 628 to 129 in a 55-3 loss to the Crimson Tide despite committing no turnovers and forcing one of their own. Vanderbilt even kicked a field goal to cut the 'Bama lead to 7-3 in the first quarter, but overall they were completely outmatched.
The schedule doesn't get any easier from here on out for the 'Dores. The next two weeks feature a visit from No. 16 Ole Miss and a trip to No. 1 Georgia.
Oakland alum James scores first-career touchdown for No. 15 Oregon
With Tennessee State on a bye-week, we're featuring another local freshman making an impact for a ranked team this week.
Former Oakland running back Jordan James notched his first-career touchdown for No. 15 Oregon on Saturday in the Ducks' 44-41 win at Washington State. For the season, James has 16 carries for 48 yards.
James' skillset should right in in Eugene, where the Ducks like to get as many versatile, speedy playmakers involved in the offense as they can.
