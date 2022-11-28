Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 14 of the college football season.
UT ends Vandy's season with rain-soaked shutout in Nashville
Considering Tennessee's playoff hopes had all but been dashed in last week's blowout loss to South Carolina, Vanderbilt was coming off of back-to-back wins at Kentucky and vs Florida, and the 'Dores needed one more victory to become bowl eligible, many thought an upset could be brewing on Saturday night in Nashville.
The Vols (10-2, 6-2) quashed those hopes right out of the gate, shutting out Vanderbilt 56-0 at a FirstBank Stadium filled with UT fans. The loss ends a better-than-expected season for Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6), which has not put together a winning campaign since consecutive 9-4 seasons under James Franklin in 2012 and 2013.
Tennessee, meanwhile, seemingly still has an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, but it would take a whole lot of chaos on championship Saturday plus some favorable outlooks from the committee.
On Saturday night, Tennessee started the scoring early and kept pouring it on, despite the rainy conditions and without Heisman candidate quarterback Hendon Hooker. Joe Milton stepped in for Hooker, who tore his ACL vs South Carolina, and finished 11-21 for 147 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
But it was in the ground game where the Vols really thrived. Tennessee 362 yards on 31 attempts for an 11.7 yards per carry average. Jalyen Wright piled up 160 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries, Dylan Sampson had 131 yards and a score on 12 carries, Jabari Small ran 11 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and Princeton Fant scored on another goal line play.
Brentwood alum Walker Merrill also scored a touchdown, catching Milton's seven-yard pass in the third quarter.
Vanderbilt only turned the ball over once, but the 'Dores could only muster 254 total yards, including just 107 passing as they once again split time between Mike Wright and AJ Swann under center. CPA alum Kane Patterson led the defense with five tackles.
The Vols will now have to wait until after next weekend's conference championships to determine their postseason fate. Even if Tennessee doesn't sneak into the playoff, the Vols will more than likely be playing in a marquee bowl matchup.
Middle Tennessee clinches winning season at FIU
For the third time this season, following wins over Miami (the program's first-ever ranked victory) and Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee took down a team from South Florida.
The Blue Raiders (7-5, 4-4) closed out the regular season with a 33-28 win at Florida International to clinch a winning record on the season even with a bowl game still to play.
Tullahoma alum Jakobe Thomas was a star on the field for MT. The freshman picked off two FIU passes, including the game-winning 28-yard pick six with just under three minutes to play. Decorian Patterson also had two interceptions, while Jordan Ferguson notched two sacks.
On offense, senior Darius Bracy ran for 91 yards and a score on 20 carries, while Chase Cunningham was 29-42 for 279 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions. Cunningham also added two scores on the ground.
The Blue Raiders will now wait to see where they will be headed for postseason play. 247Sports and ESPN both have Middle Tennessee projected to take on San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl, while a different ESPN analyst has the Blue Raiders playing East Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
