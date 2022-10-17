Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 7 of the college football season.
Tennessee stuns Alabama in potential Game of the Season
No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama squared off in the Third Saturday of October this weekend like they do every season. But this season's meeting between the two rivals brought a little more excitement than usual.
With College Gameday in Knoxville for the second time in three weeks and Neyland Stadium at eardrum-splitting decibel levels, the game somehow exceeded its colossal expectations.
The Vols (6-0) won 52-49 in a game for the ages. It was the first time Tennessee has beaten Nick Saban in his tenure at Alabama, it was the most points the Crimson Tide have surrendered since 1907(!), and it was the first time ever after 476 previous potential instances that a top-three ranked team had lost when scoring at least 49 points.
But even the mind-blowing factoids that have come out of this game can't compare to the chaos that happened on the field. After a fairly dominant first 20 minutes of the game, the Vols let Alabama slowly creep back into the game thanks to some ill-timed mistakes.
The two teams spent the second half going blow-for-blow. It was shaping up as one of the age-old "whoever gets the ball last will win" sort of outings. And when the Crimson Tide missed a potential game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, it left the Vols with just an enough of an opportunity to do just that.
Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath, having narrowly avoided taking the blame for the loss after a missed extra point earlier in the action, instead walked away the hero after hitting a wobbly, knuckleball game-winner as time expired.
Hendon Hooker placed himself at the top of the Heisman conversation after going 21-30 for 385 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. And Jalin Hyatt had the game of a lifetime, catching six passes for 207 yards and connecting on all five of Hooker's touchdowns.
After visits from UT-Martin and Kentucky the next two weeks, the Vols newfound No. 3 ranking will be tested on the road at No. 1 Georgia, the defending national champions, on Nov. 5.
TSU wins second in a row, start OVC play 1-0
Tennessee State picked up a big win on Saturday down I-40 as they blew out Tennessee Tech 30-14. After a tough start to the season, it was the Tigers second straight win overall and helped them start off on the right foot in Ohio Valley Conference play.
The Tigers (2-4) went up 30-0 before allowing a couple of fourth-quarter scores from the Golden Eagles, both of which were thrown by former Brentwood Academy star Jeremiah Oatsvall.
TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis finished 14-28 for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks. He also added 61 yards and a third score on the ground. Jalen Rouse continues to be a find at running back. The sophomore ran for 126 yards on 20 carries.
Vandy blanked by Georgia, fall below .500 after 3-1 start
For the third week in a row, the Commodores gave up at least 52 points against a top-10 SEC team. But unlike last week's game against Ole Miss, where Vanderbilt (3-4) led at halftime, Saturday's 55-0 loss to Georgia had no silver linings.
The No. 1 team in the country looked like an efficient, merciless team on both sides of the ball, something that hasn't always been the case this season. The Bulldogs out-gained Vanderbilt 579-150, earned 30 first downs to the Dores' 10, and scored multiple times in every quarter.
We can give a shoutout to Clemson transfer and former CPA star Kane Patterson on getting his first full sack of the season on Saturday.
Vanderbilt's best chance to get their first conference win of the season will come next weekend at Missouri, the SEC's only other winless team in conference play.
MT struggles on the road against 100 Miles of Hate rival WKU
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders post-Miami win spiral continued on Saturday with a 35-17 loss on the road against Western Kentucky in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry.
MT (3-4) has now lost three games in a row since the historic victory over Miami, all three of which have been Conference USA outings. They are one of just three teams winless in C-USA play.
Quarterback Chase Cunningham finished 32-51 for 228 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and another touchdown rushing.
Austin Peay bounces back with dominant win over Murray State
After suffering their first ASUN Conference loss of the season two weeks ago and being on a bye last week, Austin Peay returned to form on Saturday with a 52-17 win at home vs former OVC foe Murray State.
The Govs (5-2) carried the momentum of a 28-10 halftime lead to 17-0 second half performance to earn the victory. Quarterback Mike DiLiello scored four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, and compiled 357 total yards.
CJ Evans scored twice on the ground, Drae McCray caught five passes for 166 yards and two scores, and James Burns had 10 catches for 117 yards and a score.
