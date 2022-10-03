Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 5 of the college football season.
TSU unable to secure homecoming win
The Governors hot streak finally came to end end on Saturday as Austin Peay fell at ASUN foe Central Arkansas 49-20.
The Bears held just a 7-6 lead at the halftime break, but back-to-back 21-7 quarters sent the Govs packing with their first conference loss of the season so far. Austin Peay should be able to bounce back against 0-5 Murray State, a former conference mate of theirs in the OVC, but the offense has to produce more.
Despite compiling 293 yards and 21 first downs, they were able to score only one touchdown in garbage time. Without Kam Thomas' program-record 92-yard punt return score, the Govs held out of the end zone in meaningful minutes.
Lipscomb Academy's Broome helps lead Boston College over Louisville
We're continuing our look at local alums stepping up as freshmen this season as we feature former Lipscomb Academy Mustang Alex Broome.
The DII-AA Mr. Football winner scored his first career touchdown last week on a five-yard catch against Florida State. He followed it up with his best performance of the season so far, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine carries as Boston College upset Louisville 34-33.
Ravenwood alum Briningstool integral weapon for Clemson
Former Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool has become a go-to red zone option for No. 5-ranked Clemson in his sophomore season.
For the third time in the last four weeks, the Brentwood native caught a touchdown on Saturday in the Tigers' 30-20 win over No. 20 N.C. State. For the season, Briningstool now has 14 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
Memphis 2-0 in conference play for first time since 2016
With Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Middle Tennessee all on on byes this week, it's time to check in on Memphis, arguably the most consistent program in the state over the last decade.
The Tigers moved to 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play on Saturday with a 24-3 win over Temple. Somehow, despite eight straight bowl appearances including a Cotton Bowl in 2019, it is Memphis' first 2-0 start in the AAC since 2016.
The win sets up a Friday night ESPN showdown between Memphis and Houston this week. The Cougars are 2-3, but are always a threat offensively and have played a tough schedule so far.
