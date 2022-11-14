Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 12 of the college football season.
Vandy knocks off No. 24 Kentucky on the road to end SEC skid
It was a weekend full of streak-busting for Vanderbilt. The Commodores (4-6, 1-5) upset No. 24 Kentucky 24-21 on the road on Saturday. The win was not only Vanderbilt's first vs an SEC school since a win over Missouri in October 2019, ending a 26-game losing streak, but it also ended losing streaks of 28 vs Power 5 opponents and 16 on the road at SEC programs.
Mike Wright was back in as the starter at quarterback, and the junior came through with an impressive performance. Wright scored the game's first touchdown on a 59-yard run in the first quarter and the contest's final touchdown, a game-winning toss Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left.
In all, Wright finished 12-23 for 184 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and rushed for 126 yards and the score on 11 carries to keep Vanderbilt alive on the quest for bowl eligibility. Running back Ray Davis had another strong game as well, compiling 129 yards on 26 rushes with one score.
Tennessee crosses 60-point threshold in win over Missouri
MT one win away from bowl eligibility after Saturday's victory
Middle Tennessee (5-5, 2-4) took care of business against a hapless Charlotte squad on Saturday, winning 24-14 to move one win closer to bowl eligibility. It would be the second year in a row the Blue Raiders have made it to a bowl following last season's 31-24 win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl.
Perhaps more impressively, MT won without starting quarterback Chase Cunningham or playmaking receiver and return man Jaylin Lane. Running back Frank Peasant picked up the slack, notching 84 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
In the final two weeks of the regular season, the Blue Raiders host Florida Atlantic and travel to Florida International. They will need at least a split of those two games to become bowl eligible.
Austin Peay inches closer to postseason with dominant win at KSU
Speaking of the postseason, Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2) moved closer to a spot in the 24-team FCS tournament on Saturday with a 31-14 win over Kennesaw State.
Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas will play in a de facto ASUN championship game next weekend to clinch the conference's auto bid, but Austin Peay is still alive in the at-large bid discussion.
Freshman running back Jevon Jackson scored two touchdowns and ran for 79 yards on 10 carries, while senior defensive back Demetries Ford twice intercepted KSU quarterback and Pearl-Cohn alum Xavier Shepherd.
TSU falls to OVC-leading UT-Martin
It was another tough week for Tennessee State (3-7, 2-3) as the Tigers losing streak was extended to three games after falling to UT-Martin 20-3 at home.
The Skyhawks, tied for first in the OVC with SEMO, scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to gain control of the game.
Cane Ridge alum Jashun Bryant notched his second interception of the season in the loss.
