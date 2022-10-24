Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 9 of the college football season.
Tennessee spreads the ball around in blowout of UT-Martin
The Tennessee Vols avoided a letodown after last Saturday's huge win and remained unbeaten with a 65-24 win vs UT-Martin, a game they could have won in their sleep.
Instead of going through the motions on offense, Josh Heupel and company got tricky and got a lot of players touches. Tight end Princeton Fant continued his recent run as the best fullback in the SEC with two touchdowns on two carries, but he also threw a 66-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt.
Hyatt also caught a touchdown from Hendon Hooker and finished with seven catches for 174 yards. Hooker went 18-24 for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Dylan Sampson, Jabari Small, Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton, and even backup quarterback Joe Milton scored a touchdown. Ensworth alum William Wright also notched his first career interception.
It was good practice for next week when the Vols will host No. 17 Kentucky in a crucial SEC East matchup.
TSU extends winning streak to three
Tennessee State continued its winning ways on Saturday with an impressive 37-17 win over Eastern Illinois. After starting the season 0-4, the Tigers have won three in a row, two of which were Ohio Valley Conference games, to make them one of just three teams undefeated in conference play.
A 24-point second quarter put the Tigers up 27-0 at halftime, and it was smooth sailing from there. Quarterback Draylen Ellis finished 27-36 for 309 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
On defense, TSU forced six sacks and four turnovers, including picks from Cane Ridge alums Jashun Bryant and James Reese IV.
Next week's outing could offer similiar opportunities for the defense when TSU travels to Kentucky to take on 0-8 Murray State.
Vanderbilt's second-half comeback at Missouri comes up short
In what may have been the Commodores best shot at an SEC win this season, Vanderbilt's (3-5) comeback bid fell just short on the road at Missouri.
The 'Dores, trailing 17-0 at halftime, brought in former starting quarterback Mike Wright who proceeded to lead a touchdown drive. Wright went 9-15 for 127 yards and an 80-yard touchdown to Gamarion Carter.
Freshman AJ Swann struggled, completing just 13 of 30 attempts for 115 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. It will be interesting to see who the staff decides to go with in two weeks at South Carolina.
CJ Taylor deserves a shoutout for pulling off the most impressive play of the year for the 'Dores. Taylor leaped over Missouri's running back, combined with Anfernee Orji to foce the sack-fumbkle combo, picked up the fumble, and ran it into the end zone for Vanderbilt's first points of the game.
