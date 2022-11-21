Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 13 of the college football season.
Vanderbilt notches second win vs Florida since 1988
For just the second time in the last 32 years, Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) knocked off Florida on Saturday 31-24 at FirstBank Stadium. It was the 'Dores first win over the Gators since 2013 and the first in Nashville since 1988.
The last time Vanderbilt even won two SEC games was 2018, when they finished 6-7 after a loss to Baylor in the Texas Bowl. The 'Dores are now one win away from bowl eligibility with the fast-paced but on the downswing Tennessee Vols coming to Nashville for the regular season finale.
On Saturday, Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright was an efficient 10-16 for 108 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, with Ben Bresnahan, Jayden McGowan, and Brentwood Academy alum Gavin Schoenwald catching scores.
Ray Davis continued to plug away in the running game, amassing 122 yards on 30 carries. However, the wildest play of the day definitely belonged to junior long snapper Wesley Schelling. The Pearl-Cohn alum scored a touchdown off a muffed Florida punt that he recovered in the end zone.
Hooker tears ACL as Vols' playoff hopes shatter at South Carolina
After a dream October, November has been a tough month for the Tennessee Vols (9-2, 5-2). After falling out of first place in the College Football Playoff rankings with the loss to Georgia, Tennessee dropped out of the playoff race entirely on Saturday with a 63-38 loss to South Carolina.
And to top it off, Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the loss, ending his stellar senior season. Prior to the injury early in the fourth quarter, Hooker was 25-42 for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
As it has been often this season, the defense was the Vols downfall. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the best game of his career, finishing 30-37 for 438 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. The team racked up 606 total yards of offense.
Cunningham tosses five touchdowns as MT earns bowl eligibility
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-5, 3-4) needed to win one of their last two games to become bowl eligible. They went ahead and took care of business on Saturday, defeating Florida Atlantic 49-21 in Murfreesboro.
Quarterback Chase Cunningham had one of his best outings of the season, completing 40 of 54 passes for 448 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.
Running back Frank Peasant also had a productive day, finishing with 13 carries for 59 yards and a score to go along with eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Next week's outing at Florida International will determine where and when the Blue Raiders will play for the postseason.
TSU closes season on winning note at Texas A&M-Commerce
Tennessee State (4-7) closed out what has been an up-and-down season on a high note with a 22-14 win at Texas A&M-Commerce. Despite being out-gained 400 to 240, the Tigers won the turnover battle 3-0 to clinch the win.
Ravenwood alum Darius Harper got things started on the right foot for TSU when he returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Harper also picked off a second pass and recovered a fumble, collecting all three of TSU's forced turnovers to earn the OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor.
The offense struggled to get going, with Draylen Ellis passing 11-21 for 126 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Austin Peay shut out by Alabama in regular season finale
The Austin Peay Governors' (7-4) season came to an on Saturday with a 34-0 shutout at No. 8 Alabama. The Govs were a long shot to be chosen for the 2022 FCS playoff bracket.
Despite the shutout, AP held their own against an overwhelming Crimson Tide better than some FBS opponents have this season. The Govs were out-gained 527 to 206, but forced three turnovers, including an interception from Cedarius Doss and a fumble recovery from Demetries Ford.
Quarterback Mike DiLiello finished 20-32 for 147 yards and two picks, while wide receiver Drae McCray had another impressive outing making 12 catches for 92 yards.
