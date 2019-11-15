The Nolensville Knights football team has made even more school history.
The team took down a previously-undefeated Livingston Academy on the road Friday night 33-7 to reach the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament.
The Knights started the game with a field goal from Luke Jenkins and kept the avalanche going when quarterback Ryder Galardi connected with Tim Coutras to get up 10-0 before half.
A safety and a Galardi rushing score made it 20-0 in the second half, and the Galardi-to-Coutras connection sparked again to make it 26-0 soon after.
Then Grant Reeder recovered a fumble to make it 33-0 late in the contest.
Livingston would have a late score of their own, but it'd be too little, too late.
The 10-2 Knights now will return back to Nolensville to host DeKalb County for a chance at the 4A semifinals next Friday.
