Nashville SC defenders Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman were named to the final 26-man United States Men’s National Team World Cup Roster on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Nashville SC was one of two MLS clubs, alongside the Seattle Sounders, to have two players named to the World Cup squad.
"It's a pretty big relief, honestly," Zimmerman said at the roster unveiling event at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. "It's a call you've been waiting for your entire life. And so when it finally comes it's just a big breath of fresh air and you're just excited to get going."
The pair were two of nine total defenders named to the squad. And while Zimmerman, a mainstay amongst the national team's backline, was an expected selection, Moore was a bit of a surprise choice.
"He’s [Moore] got a great mentality, a relentless player," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "He had to rely on his 1v1 defending. We think in the World Cup, he’s a guy that can help in that role."
Zimmerman, a two-time MLS Defender of the Year winner and a member of the last four MLS Best XI squads, has made 33 caps for the USMNT Senior Team, including six appearances where he donned the captain's armband.
Zimmerman is tied with fellow World Cup participants Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson for the most caps in 2022 with 10. He also appeared in 10 of the USMNT's 14 World Cup qualifying matches.
After making his senior team debut in 2018, Moore has earned 15 caps, including all six 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup matches — where he was named to the tournament's Best XI — and four World Cup qualifying matches.
Moore signed with NSC this summer after spending the last eight years in the Spanish professional system. He appeared in 11 matches for Nashville, notching three assists.
The USMNT will begin the group stage of the World Cup against Wales on Nov. 21, followed by outings against England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29. All three matches will kick off at 1 p.m. CT and air on Fox and Telemundo.
