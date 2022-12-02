After not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, the United States men's national team (USMNT) has advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. It is the seventh time the USMNT has made it to this stage of the tournament.
Two Nashville SC defenders, Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore, saw action in the group stage as the USMNT finished second in Group B. Zimmerman, in particular, has been a significant figure thus far, starting the team's first two games against Wales and England.
In a 1-1 draw vs Wales, Zimmerman played all 90 minutes of the match, making six clearances and helping keep Welsh star Gareth Bale scoreless in the run of play. However, a risky 80th-minute foul by Zimmerman on Bale in the box led to Bale slotting home a penalty, Wales only goal of the game.
In game two, the USMNT and England tied 0-0 and Zimmerman once again went the full 90 minutes. The center back made two clearances and blocked a Harry Kane shot early in the action to help secure another shutout.
Moore made his first appearance against England, coming on for starting right back Sergino Dest in the 78th minute. It was a tough outing for Moore, who committed three fouls, conceded a corner, and sent a handful of errant passes in just over 10 minutes. He did add a late-game clearance.
In the final group stage game, a 1-0 win over Iran, Zimmerman was taken out of the starting lineup in favor of Cameron Carter-Vickers. The NSC pair entered together in the 82nd minute as the USMNT was opting for a defense-focused lineup to hold off Iran's comeback attempt.
Zimmerman won a number of aerial battles in his limited time on the field. But his most important contribution was a game-saving stop on an empty net to help preserve the shutout and the USA's spot in the round of 16.
Moore had another erratic appearance, surrendering a couple of turnovers. However, he also made a pair of of runs into Iran's final third and notched two clearances.
The USMNT will now face the Netherlands, the winners of Group A, on Saturday at 9 a.m. central time in the round of 16. The game will air of Fox-17 locally, and NSC will be hosting a Watch Party on the Pitch at Geodis Park on Saturday with entry beginning at 8 a.m.
