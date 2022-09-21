The Page golf program took center stage at the District 12 tournament on Tuesday at the Franklin Bridge Golf Club as both the boys and girls squads earned the district crown.
Both Patriots teams set program records for best scores. The boys finished in first with a 272 total at 12-under, while the girls compiled a 149 score at 7-over.
On the boys side, Page will be joined by Brentwood (276) and Ravenwood (279) in the Region 6 tournament, while Ravenwood (151) and Franklin (160) advanced for the girls. The regional will also take place at Franklin Bridge Golf Club next week.
In the individual standings, Franklin's Sophia DiPaolo, the defending district and state champion, earned another trophy with a first-place finish, compiling a score of 69 (34-35). Franklin's Will Pinson took the boys' individual title with a score of 64 (31-33).
The top five individual finishers outside of the teams who qualified for the Region 6 tournament also advance to the regional stage. Those players were Brentwood’s Brooke Brummett (75), Centennial's Isabella McCutchan (79), Brentwood's Skylar Callaway (86), Independence's Ella Peacock (87), and Summit's Camryn Porior (95).
For the boys side, Pinson, fellow Admirals Jackson Lively (72) and Eli Cleveland (72), and Nolensville's Luke Beadles (71) and Bo Twerdahl (72) qualified.
Other top finishers on the region-qualifying teams included:
Girls - Ravenwood's Hannah Ruth Walton (73), Page's Brooke Bennett (73), Page's Scarlett Childs (76), Ravenwood's Holly Hake (78), and Page's Gabby Diaz (83).
Boys - Page's Tyler Wilson (65), Page's Chubbs Wilds (66), defending district champ Ravenwood's Michael Hake (67), Brentwood's Jack Doyle (68), Brentwood's Jacob Purifoy (68), Brentwood's Fletcher Dasso (70), and Page's Grant Clark (70).
